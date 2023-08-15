The New York Yankees versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (62-58) host the Cleveland Guardians (57-62)

The Guardians will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

The Miami Marlins (63-57) play host to the Houston Astros (68-52)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.366 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.366 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.294 AVG, 22 HR, 88 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Washington Nationals (53-66) play the Boston Red Sox (62-56)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -170 +143 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (66-54) host the Philadelphia Phillies (65-54)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.297 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -113 -106 7.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The New York Mets (54-65) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 35 HR, 88 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 35 HR, 88 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -141 +119 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (76-42) play the New York Yankees (60-59)

The Yankees will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -222 +183 10.5

The Minnesota Twins (62-58) play the Detroit Tigers (53-65)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -189 +160 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) face the Oakland Athletics (33-86)

The Athletics will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 82 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 82 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -228 +188 9.5

The Texas Rangers (71-48) take on the Los Angeles Angels (59-61)

The Angels will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 41 HR, 84 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -182 +153 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (61-57) face the Chicago White Sox (47-72)

The White Sox will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -179 +152 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (39-81) play host to the Seattle Mariners (63-55)

The Mariners will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 19 HR, 71 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -141 +119 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (46-73) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -159 +134 12.5

The San Diego Padres (56-63) face the Baltimore Orioles (74-45)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -128 +109 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (63-56) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (72-49)

The Rays will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.246 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Michael Conforto (.246 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) play the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -216 +178 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.