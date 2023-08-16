Carlos Correa -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.409) and total hits (96) this season.

Correa is batting .313 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 67.3% of his 107 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this year (31.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 59 .227 AVG .234 .301 OBP .313 .368 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 46/19 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

