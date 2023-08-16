The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (34.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .250 AVG .231 .305 OBP .320 .511 SLG .341 13 XBH 6 5 HR 2 14 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 22/11 1 SB 1

