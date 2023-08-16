After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .327.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has an RBI in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .255 AVG .392 .300 OBP .415 .404 SLG .529 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 10 14/3 K/BB 15/1 1 SB 0

