Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Tigers on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).
- He has a .231/.308/.409 slash line on the year.
- Correa will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 73 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 46 RBI.
- He's slashed .239/.302/.464 so far this season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 48 walks and 64 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .228/.308/.418 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 72 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He's slashing .282/.345/.510 on the year.
- Carpenter brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .459 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players
