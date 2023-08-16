Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.
- The Vikings had eight wins at home last year and five away.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- In 17 games, Alexander Mattison rushed for 283 yards (16.6 per game) and five TDs.
- Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
