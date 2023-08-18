Jorge Polanco vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Tigers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (34 of 48), with more than one hit eight times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has driven in a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.253
|AVG
|.231
|.310
|OBP
|.320
|.538
|SLG
|.341
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|28/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Jackson (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
