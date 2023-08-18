Twins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (63-59) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at 8:10 PM (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (8-6, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andre Jackson.
Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 48, or 59.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has entered 10 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|L 13-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|W 3-0
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
