The Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Carlos Correa, Bryan Reynolds and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (8-6) for his 25th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).

He's slashing .231/.308/.409 so far this season.

Correa will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 74 hits with 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI.

He's slashed .239/.303/.471 on the season.

Kepler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 111 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.330/.469 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.377/.381 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.