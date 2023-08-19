Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Target Field

Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 96 hits and an OBP of .309, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .407.

In 72 of 108 games this year (66.7%) Correa has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 59 .225 AVG .234 .305 OBP .313 .364 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 48/21 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

