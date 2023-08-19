Carlos Correa and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 168 total home runs.

Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 545 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.201).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.

Gray is looking to build upon a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray will try to continue an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel Osvaldo Bido 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning

