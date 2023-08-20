The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
  • Polanco has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Polanco has driven in a run in 17 games this season (34.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 18 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 24
.265 AVG .231
.321 OBP .320
.531 SLG .341
14 XBH 6
6 HR 2
20 RBI 9
30/8 K/BB 22/11
2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • The Pirates surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed three innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.