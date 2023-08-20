The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .327 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 30 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.0% of his games this year, Lewis has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .271 AVG .392 .328 OBP .415 .424 SLG .529 5 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 18/4 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

