The Minnesota Twins (64-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Twins will call on Dallas Keuchel (0-1) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (2-3).

Twins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keuchel - MIN (0-1, 9.45 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-3, 5.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel will get the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 11, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 9.45, a batting average against of .467 and 0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the right-hander tossed three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 5.05 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.

Bido has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bido will look to collect his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

