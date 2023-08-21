After exiting in the round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in his most recent tournament (eliminated by Max Purcell), Casper Ruud will open the US Open versus Emilio Nava (in the round of 128). Ruud's monyeline odds to win the tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +5000.

Ruud at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ruud's Next Match

Ruud will begin play at the US Open by matching up with Nava in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 12:15 PM ET).

Casper Ruud Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Ruud Stats

In his most recent match, Ruud lost 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 versus Purcell in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Ruud has gone 39-23 and has won one title.

Ruud is 16-14 on hard courts over the past year.

Ruud has played 27.7 games per match in his 62 matches over the past year across all court types.

Ruud, in 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 29.7 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

Ruud has won 24.7% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games over the past year.

Ruud has been victorious in 83.1% of his service games on hard courts and 22.0% of his return games over the past 12 months.

