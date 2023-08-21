After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land in her last tournament (knocked out by Aliaksandra Sasnovich), Emma Navarro will open the US Open versus Magdalena Frech (in the round of 128). Navarro's odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +40000.

Navarro at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Navarro's Next Match

In her opener at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Navarro will meet Frech.

Emma Navarro Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +40000

Navarro Stats

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Navarro was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 68-ranked Sasnovich, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7.

Navarro has not won any of her 13 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 14-13.

In six tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Navarro has gone 5-6.

Navarro has played 20.6 games per match in her 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her 11 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Navarro has averaged 23.5 games.

Navarro has won 38.2% of her return games and 63.0% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Navarro has claimed 40.6% of her return games and 53.7% of her service games.

