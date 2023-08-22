Carlos Correa vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 98 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .404. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has had a hit in 74 of 110 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (30.9%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.226
|AVG
|.234
|.306
|OBP
|.313
|.359
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|51/22
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
