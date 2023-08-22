On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Pirates.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .244.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .255 AVG .231 .310 OBP .320 .510 SLG .341 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 34/8 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings