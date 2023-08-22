The injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (15-17) heading into their matchup with the Dallas Wings (18-14) currently includes two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 22 from Target Center.

The Lynx's most recent game was an 88-74 loss to the Storm on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX

Twitter and BSSWX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is averaging team highs in points (21.2 per game) and rebounds (8). And she is contributing 2.4 assists, making 47.6% of her shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Kayla McBride gets the Lynx 13.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. She also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz gets the Lynx 5.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Diamond Miller.

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 169.5

