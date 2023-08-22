Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a two-game series.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 168 total home runs.

Minnesota's .416 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (551 total runs).

The Twins are 19th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Ober has recorded 11 quality starts this year.

Ober is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery

