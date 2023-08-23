Jordan Luplow vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- This year, Luplow has posted at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Luplow has driven in a run in three games this season (20%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.
Other Twins Players vs the Brewers
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
