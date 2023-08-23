On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Polanco has had a hit in 37 of 52 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits nine times (17.3%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has an RBI in 17 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .255 AVG .232 .310 OBP .318 .510 SLG .337 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 34/8 K/BB 23/11 2 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings