Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .220.

Taylor is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 52.4% of his 103 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (14.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has an RBI in 26 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.1% of his games this year (31 of 103), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .242 AVG .196 .279 OBP .264 .471 SLG .365 16 XBH 13 10 HR 6 24 RBI 16 60/7 K/BB 53/12 6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings