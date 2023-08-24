After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is hitting .244 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

In seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), Luplow has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Luplow has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .143 .500 OBP .250 .333 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings