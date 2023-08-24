Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jorge Polanco (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .242.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 37 of 53 games this year (69.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (34.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.255
|AVG
|.229
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.510
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|34/8
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney will look to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
