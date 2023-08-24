Max Kepler -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 53 of 95 games this season (55.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (24.2%).

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 95), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven home a run in 34 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 38 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Rangers

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 53 .265 AVG .225 .321 OBP .294 .497 SLG .455 16 XBH 19 9 HR 11 23 RBI 25 39/12 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings