Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Thursday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in baseball with 172 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .416 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (561 total).

The Twins' .317 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.208).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Lopez (9-6) out for his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.

Lopez is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Lopez will try to continue a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He is trying to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams

