The Minnesota Twins (65-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-54) will square off in the series opener on Thursday, August 24 at Target Field, with Pablo Lopez pitching for the Twins and Andrew Heaney taking the mound for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.51 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 50 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 44-31 (winning 58.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rangers had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

