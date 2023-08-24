Pablo Lopez's Minnesota Twins (65-62) take on the Texas Rangers (72-54) on Thursday at Target Field, as he tries to pick up his 10th victory of the campaign. It starts at 7:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Lopez (9-6) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (9-6) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.51 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (9-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100 in 25 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Lopez has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.

Heaney is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Heaney is trying to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

