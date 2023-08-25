Joey Gallo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Joey Gallo is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Dane Dunning and the Texas RangersAugust 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .177 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Gallo has recorded a hit in 37 of 96 games this season (38.5%), including seven multi-hit games (7.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has an RBI in 21 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 96 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.162
|AVG
|.191
|.283
|OBP
|.317
|.346
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|68/21
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9).
