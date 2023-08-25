The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .235.
  • In 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%) Wallner has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wallner has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 46.3% of his games this season (19 of 41), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 17
.313 AVG .135
.418 OBP .237
.642 SLG .327
10 XBH 4
6 HR 3
16 RBI 6
26/6 K/BB 18/4
2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Dunning (9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
