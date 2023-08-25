Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .328 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.

He has homered in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has driven in a run in 14 games this year (41.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .292 AVG .367 .352 OBP .387 .492 SLG .533 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 12 19/5 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings