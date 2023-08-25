Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .328 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has driven in a run in 14 games this year (41.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.292
|AVG
|.367
|.352
|OBP
|.387
|.492
|SLG
|.533
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|19/5
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-5) to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9).
