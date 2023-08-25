The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

In 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has had an RBI in 18 games this year (26.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (25 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Rangers

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .326 AVG .248 .415 OBP .353 .598 SLG .410 12 XBH 11 6 HR 4 11 RBI 17 29/11 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings