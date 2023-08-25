Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (72-55) against the Minnesota Twins (66-62) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (6-6) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (9-5).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 51, or 59.3%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 51-35 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 568 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule