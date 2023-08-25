On Friday, August 25, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (66-62) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (72-55) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-115). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 51 out of the 86 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 51-35 record (winning 59.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 12-18 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

