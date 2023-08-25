Michael A. Taylor leads the Minnesota Twins (66-62) into a contest versus the Texas Rangers (72-55) following his two-homer performance in a 7-5 victory over the Rangers. It begins at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-6) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (6-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.203 in 25 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 25 starts this season.

Gray has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (9-5) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.

Dunning has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

