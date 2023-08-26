Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.406) and total hits (101) this season.
- Correa has recorded a hit in 77 of 114 games this season (67.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 114), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had an RBI in 37 games this season (32.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (42 of 114), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|61
|.225
|AVG
|.232
|.303
|OBP
|.313
|.373
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|52/22
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
