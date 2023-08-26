On Saturday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .244 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 19 of 42 games this year (45.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .324 AVG .135 .429 OBP .237 .676 SLG .327 12 XBH 4 6 HR 3 19 RBI 6 27/6 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings