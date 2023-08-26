Michael A. Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks.
- Taylor enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438 with three homers.
- In 56 of 105 games this season (53.3%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (12.4%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.197
|.286
|OBP
|.263
|.513
|SLG
|.382
|18
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|18
|60/7
|K/BB
|54/12
|6
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
