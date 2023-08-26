Scottie Scheffler is in fourth place, at -9, after the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Scottie Scheffler at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +300 to win the tournament this week.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Scheffler has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Scheffler has finished in the top five three times.

In his past five tournaments, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Scheffler is aiming for his third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Scheffler has made the cut in 23 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 9 -11 264 2 23 14 17 $19.3M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Scheffler has three top-five finishes in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Scheffler finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-70 course measures 7,346 yards this week, 341 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Scheffler has played in the past year has been 16 yards shorter than the 7,346 yards East Lake Golf Club will be at for this event.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 3.79 strokes on those 48 holes.

Scheffler was better than 49% of the field at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Scheffler carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Scheffler recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Scheffler's 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

At that last outing, Scheffler's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 7.7).

Scheffler ended the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Scheffler's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

