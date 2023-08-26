The Texas Rangers (72-56) will rely on Marcus Semien when they visit Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (67-62) at Target Field on Saturday, August 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-120). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Joe Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.43 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 83 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a record of 44-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 2-5 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have been victorious 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+350) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

