Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .229/.308/.406 slash line so far this season.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has collected 81 hits with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He's slashing .244/.310/.482 so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

Scherzer has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 147 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.346/.462 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 118 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .347/.415/.659 so far this season.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

