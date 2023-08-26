At the end of the first round of the TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Looking to place a bet on Viktor Hovland at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +350 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hovland has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five six times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hovland has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Hovland has won two tournaments in a row going into this week's event.

Hovland will look to make the cut for the 24th straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 16 -8 267 4 23 7 10 $13.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Hovland has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous four appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 10th.

Hovland made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

The previous time Hovland competed in this event, in 2023, he ended up the champion.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,346 yards, 341 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Hovland has played i the last year (7,302 yards) is 44 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,346).

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 3.73 strokes on those 48 holes.

Hovland was better than 90% of the field at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hovland shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Hovland carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hovland's 18 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

In that most recent tournament, Hovland had a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Hovland finished the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hovland finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +350 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.