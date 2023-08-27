Carlos Correa and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 101 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has gotten a hit in 77 of 115 games this year (67.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.4%).

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven home a run in 37 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.2%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 61 .222 AVG .232 .302 OBP .313 .367 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 54/23 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings