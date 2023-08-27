Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 19 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (20.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (46.5%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .311 AVG .135 .414 OBP .237 .649 SLG .327 12 XBH 4 6 HR 3 19 RBI 6 29/6 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

