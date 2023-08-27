On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.

Taylor will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 56 of 105 games this season (53.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (12.4%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31.4% of his games this year (33 of 105), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .250 AVG .197 .286 OBP .263 .513 SLG .382 18 XBH 14 12 HR 7 26 RBI 18 60/7 K/BB 54/12 6 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings