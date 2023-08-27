After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is hitting .318 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 69.4% of his 36 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lewis has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 15 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.278 AVG .367
.350 OBP .387
.458 SLG .533
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 12
21/7 K/BB 15/1
2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2).
