Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Bailey Ober on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 181 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 10th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Twins' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with 582 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (6-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery

