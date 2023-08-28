Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Polanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Polanco has had a hit in 41 of 57 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has driven home a run in 19 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (35.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.229
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.517
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw two innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.