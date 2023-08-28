The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Rangers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .251 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 56 of 99 games this year (56.6%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (26.3%).

He has homered in 21 games this year (21.2%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .281 AVG .225 .343 OBP .294 .525 SLG .455 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 25 41/15 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings